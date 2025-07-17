Next Article
Air India flight crash linked to stabilizer malfunction: Report
The Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 260 lives, is now being linked to a possible stabilizer malfunction.
Aviation expert Captain Ehsan Khalid raised concerns about the stabilizer, and an early report confirmed that crew members had flagged issues with it when landing.
Investigators looking at cockpit design
Investigators are also looking at Boeing's cockpit design after Captain Khalid pointed out that some crucial switches—like those for the stabilizer and fuel cut-off—are awkwardly placed.
He suggested this setup might have led the first officer to accidentally cut off fuel while fixing the stabilizer problem.
The probe now centers on flight data and how user-friendly the cockpit really is.