Air India gets 4 show-cause notices from DGCA
Air India just got hit with four show-cause notices from the DGCA for skipping key crew rest, training, and safety steps—think missed breaks, outdated competency cards, and not enough staff on long flights.
The airline has two weeks to explain itself.
This crackdown follows a tragic Air India crash that took over 270 lives.
The DGCA says repeated slip-ups could mean heavy fines or even leadership changes at the airline.
Air India's been told to step up its game—and they say they're on it.
Aviation authorities are ramping up checks and inspections across the board.
It's all about making sure flying stays safe in India and avoiding more accidents down the line.