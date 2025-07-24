Punjab border: BSF intercepts 6 drones from Pakistan, seizes heroin

Smugglers increasingly using drones to transport illegal consignments

On Wednesday night near Modhe village, BSF teams used tech tools to bring down five drones—recovering three pistols, three magazines, and more than a kilo of heroin.

Early Thursday near Attari village, they caught another drone carrying two magazines.

In Tarn Taran district, they also found parts of a pistol and magazine in a field.

All this points to smugglers using drones more often now—and BSF staying alert to shut them down.