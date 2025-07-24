Next Article
Man arrested for beating up elderly mother in front of kids
In Kota, 35-year-old Deepu Mehra was caught on camera violently beating his 65-year-old mother, Santosh Bai, during a family dispute on July 20.
The incident happened at Om Green Meadows Apartment and also involved Mehra allegedly attacking his father.
Disturbingly, the assault took place in front of children who were left scared and crying.
Family members recorded the attack on their phones and handed over the evidence to police.
Mehra was quickly arrested by Anantapura police for assault and criminal trespass. After being presented in court and sent to judicial custody, he was later granted bail.
Police are still looking into all footage and witness accounts as they continue their investigation.