Can't decide on airbags rule: SC dismisses plea for cars
The Supreme Court has turned down a plea to make six airbags compulsory in all passenger vehicles, saying this is something the government—not the courts—should decide.
The petitioner argued that skipping a six-airbag rule puts people's safety and rights at risk, but the court felt it wasn't their place to set these standards.
It's up to government to decide, said judges
The judges agreed car safety matters, but made it clear that setting rules like airbag requirements is up to policymakers.
They pointed out that any requests about this will be reviewed by the right government officials.
In short: while safety is important, deciding how it's handled stays with the executive branch, not the judiciary.