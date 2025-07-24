Mob beats up drunk cop in Indore, videos go viral
In Indore's Khajrana area, a police sub-inspector named Suresh Bunkar was beaten up by a group of locals early Thursday morning.
He was found at the home of a married woman he'd reportedly been in touch with for two months.
Locals accused him of being drunk and misbehaving, and things escalated quickly—eyewitnesses said he was hit with sticks, had his clothes torn, and almost got tied to an electric pole.
The first police team couldn't get him out because the crowd wouldn't back down, but backup eventually managed to rescue him.
Videos of the incident have since gone viral.
Both the assaulted and the assaulters are being investigated
Bunkar has now been suspended for serious misconduct, with disciplinary action in progress for breaking police rules.
Police officials say they're investigating both his behavior and how the mob reacted—legal cases are being prepared against Bunkar as well as those who assaulted him.
Authorities have made it clear that action is being taken on all fronts.