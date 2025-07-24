Mob beats up drunk cop in Indore, videos go viral India Jul 24, 2025

In Indore's Khajrana area, a police sub-inspector named Suresh Bunkar was beaten up by a group of locals early Thursday morning.

He was found at the home of a married woman he'd reportedly been in touch with for two months.

Locals accused him of being drunk and misbehaving, and things escalated quickly—eyewitnesses said he was hit with sticks, had his clothes torn, and almost got tied to an electric pole.

The first police team couldn't get him out because the crowd wouldn't back down, but backup eventually managed to rescue him.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral.