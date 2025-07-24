Next Article
Bengaluru man arrested for groping woman in broad daylight
A man named Mohammad Maroof Sharief was arrested in Bengaluru's Govindapura area for allegedly assaulting a woman in public while she was out buying groceries.
The woman quickly escaped, told her mother, and they filed a police complaint the same day.
Sharief has been charged with sexual harassment and public indecency.
Similar incidents have been reported in the city recently
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—Bengaluru has seen several similar incidents lately.
Another man harassed two women near Milton Park in Cooke Town, and back in April, CCTV caught someone groping a woman late at night in BTM Layout.
These repeated cases are making many people question how safe it really is to be out and about in the city.