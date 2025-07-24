Air India reported safety lapses after deadly crash
Air India is under fire from India's aviation regulator after it reported a series of safety lapses following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad that took 260 lives.
The DGCA's latest notices, sent out on July 23, 2023, point to big gaps in how Air India manages pilot fatigue and training—like not giving pilots enough rest and running some international flights with too few crew members.
Air India says issues flagged through voluntary reporting system
The DGCA listed 29 separate safety violations, including poor training for tricky airports and ignoring crew scheduling rules, even after earlier warnings.
The Ahmedabad crash—a Boeing 787 Dreamliner losing control just after takeoff—was the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.
Air India says these issues were flagged through its own voluntary reporting system and insists it's working to fix things, though regulators are still waiting on more answers.