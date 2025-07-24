Air India reported safety lapses after deadly crash India Jul 24, 2025

Air India is under fire from India's aviation regulator after it reported a series of safety lapses following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad that took 260 lives.

The DGCA's latest notices, sent out on July 23, 2023, point to big gaps in how Air India manages pilot fatigue and training—like not giving pilots enough rest and running some international flights with too few crew members.