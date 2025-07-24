Darshan Thoogudeepa, others charged with murder: SC on actor's bail
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others are facing serious charges after Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped, tortured with belts, sticks, and electric shocks, and then murdered in Bengaluru.
The case took a grim turn when Renukaswamy's body was found near Sumanahalli Bridge on June 9, 2025.
Reports say he had sent obscene messages to Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda—who is also accused of instigating the attack.
SC questions HC for granting bail in 'homicide' case
The Supreme Court has put off its decision on whether the bail granted to Darshan and his co-accused by the Karnataka High Court last December 2024 should stand.
The judges questioned if the High Court really thought through such a big homicide case before granting bail, hinting that high-profile cases deserve extra careful review.
For now, everyone is waiting to see what the top court decides next.
```