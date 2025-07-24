Next Article
Manipur braces for influx of migrants from neighboring countries
Manipur is tightening security at all its borders due to concerns over unrest in neighboring countries sparking fears of a migrant influx.
Local officials have been told to stay alert and collect biometric info from anyone crossing into the state.
State wants to prevent unregulated migration
The state wants to prevent unregulated migration that could strain resources and spark social tensions.
Migrants found entering will get shelter and aid, but kept separate from locals, with plans for legal deportation.
Special teams will regularly check border points to keep things in control.