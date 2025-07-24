Next Article
Man dangles baby to threaten wife for dowry in UP
A disturbing video from Rampur, UP, shows a man named Sanju holding his eight-month-old son upside down to pressure his wife Suman for dowry—specifically cash and a car.
The clip quickly went viral, sparking anger online and bringing attention to ongoing issues around dowry demands.
Baby's hip injured, says mother; man arrested
Suman says she faced physical abuse from her in-laws over repeated dowry demands.
She shared that the incident injured their baby's hip, and despite her pleas, police were slow to respond at first.
Authorities have now taken action against Sanju under Section 151 and sent him for counseling.
Suman is asking for the arrest of everyone involved and says she urgently needs financial help to fight her case.