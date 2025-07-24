Man dangles baby to threaten wife for dowry in UP

Baby's hip injured, says mother; man arrested

Suman says she faced physical abuse from her in-laws over repeated dowry demands.

She shared that the incident injured their baby's hip, and despite her pleas, police were slow to respond at first.

Authorities have now taken action against Sanju under Section 151 and sent him for counseling.

Suman is asking for the arrest of everyone involved and says she urgently needs financial help to fight her case.