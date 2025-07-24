India, China meet to discuss situation along Ladakh border

Troops still stationed at border after years of tension

Even though things are calmer now, thousands of troops from both sides are still stationed at the border after years of tension since 2020.

Both delegations said they're happy with the current peace, but they know there's more work ahead—like pulling back troops from tricky spots and keeping communication open.

These ongoing talks matter because they help prevent flare-ups and keep hopes alive for a more normal relationship between two major neighbors.