Diarrhea outbreak linked to contaminated food at funeral: 2 dead
Demikalan village in Telangana's Kamareddy district is dealing with a serious diarrhea outbreak that's claimed two lives and sent several others to the hospital.
The illness is linked to contaminated food or water served at a funeral for a man who died from pesticide poisoning.
One patient died in Innovations hospital
The first patient, Konninti Chinna, passed away soon after being hospitalized with vomiting and diarrhea.
Another resident, Mettu Swamy (32), also didn't survive.
Right now, seven people are still in the hospital—two are in intensive care—while milder cases keep popping up at local medical camps.
Line meat balloons in Demikalaan have been long paused
District Medical Officer Dr. Chandrasekhar believes food and alcohol from the funeral likely caused the outbreak.
He's been checking drainage systems and homes for contamination sources.
As a safety step, meat sales in Demikalan have been paused for a week to help stop any further spread.