Next Article
Bareilly man assaulted after villagers mistake him for drone thief
A late-night visit to his girlfriend turned chaotic for a man in Sirauli, Bareilly, when villagers mistook him for a thief using drones to scout homes.
Fueled by anxiety over recent drone sightings in the area, locals confronted and assaulted him before police arrived two hours later to calm things down.
Drones spotted in several districts, causing panic
Drones have been spotted across several Western Uttar Pradesh districts, leaving residents on edge about possible tech-enabled burglaries.
Police say these sightings are causing panic, with some villagers even firing at drones and stepping up night patrols as they try to keep their neighborhoods safe.