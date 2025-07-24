Next Article
Half of India's electricity capacity now from non-fossil sources
India just hit a big climate milestone: half of its electricity capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources like solar, hydro, and nuclear.
That's 242.78 GW out of a total 484.82 GW—reaching the Paris Agreement's target five years before the 2030 deadline.
It's a solid sign that India is serious about cleaner energy and global commitments.
India is on track to meet climate goals
India isn't stopping at electricity.
By 2020, the country had already cut its emissions intensity by 36% compared to 2005 levels, putting it on track for its 2030 goal.
Plus, India has added over two billion tons to its carbon sink through forests—almost hitting another Paris Agreement promise early.
All in all, it's a strong push toward a greener future.