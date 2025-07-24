Next Article
India to deploy combat aircraft in Ladakh, near China border
The Indian Air Force is almost done upgrading the Nyoma airfield in Ladakh, just 35km from the China border.
With a new 2.7-kilometer runway and a ₹230 crore investment, this high-altitude base will boost India's readiness and presence in a really crucial spot.
Nyoma airbase will help move troops, supplies quickly if needed
At 13,710 feet above sea level, Nyoma will make it much easier to move troops and supplies quickly if needed—especially with tensions rising since 2020.
It'll start with transport planes and logistics, but by 2026, expect full combat aircraft action here.
This move is part of India's answer to China ramping up its own border airbases.