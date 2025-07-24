Poisoned toddy in Hyderabad kills 12, laced with sedative
A wave of poisoning from tainted toddy in Hyderabad has now claimed 12 lives, with the latest victim passing away on July 24, 2025.
Since early July, over 50 people—mostly from Kukatpally and nearby areas—have landed in hospitals after drinking locally sold toddy.
The symptoms have ranged from dizziness to severe dehydration, putting a spotlight on the risks of unregulated local alcohol.
How was the drink contaminated?
Investigators found that the toddy was laced with alprazolam—a sedative not meant for drinks—which points to deliberate tampering.
Police have already arrested several people linked to these depots and are digging deeper into how this happened.
Hospitals are still treating victims, while authorities say they're stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal production so something like this doesn't happen again.