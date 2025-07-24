Next Article
Man swims in flooded Noida road, video sparks debate
Heavy rains hit Delhi and NCR on Wednesday, leaving streets waterlogged and traffic at a standstill—especially in Noida.
A video of a man casually swimming through the flooded roads quickly went viral, putting the city's drainage issues in the spotlight.
Clip reignites complaints about Delhi's low cleanliness rankings
The video got people talking online. Some laughed it off, but many called out poor drainage and questioned how the city handles clogged drains year after year.
The clip also reignited complaints about Delhi's low cleanliness rankings and lack of solid infrastructure.
Still, a few users stayed optimistic about ongoing projects finally making things better.