Konkan on red alert for heavy rain, strong winds

Flooding, waterlogging, landslides likely in these areas

Flooding, waterlogging, landslides, and travel delays are likely in these areas. The risk is highest near the ghats close to Pune and Goa.

Mumbai could see flooding in low-lying spots, while Pune's light drizzle may turn into steady showers this week.

All this is thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal ramping up monsoon rains across central India.

Stay safe and plan ahead!