Konkan on red alert for heavy rain, strong winds
Heads up, Konkan—IMD has put Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on red alert for extremely heavy rain and strong winds until July 25.
Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the ghat areas of Nashik and Pune are under orange alert too.
Flooding, waterlogging, landslides likely in these areas
Flooding, waterlogging, landslides, and travel delays are likely in these areas. The risk is highest near the ghats close to Pune and Goa.
Mumbai could see flooding in low-lying spots, while Pune's light drizzle may turn into steady showers this week.
All this is thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal ramping up monsoon rains across central India.
Stay safe and plan ahead!