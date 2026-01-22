Air India passenger detained after meal mix-up sparks investigation India Jan 22, 2026

An Air India flight from Bangkok to Delhi took an unexpected turn when passenger Abhishek Chaudhary said he wasn't given the non-veg meal he paid for—he was told it was "over," and no apology or alternative was offered.

Things escalated: after he complained, his phone was taken away and the pilot handed him a "Code of Conduct Warning Letter."