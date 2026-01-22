Air India passenger detained after meal mix-up sparks investigation
India
An Air India flight from Bangkok to Delhi took an unexpected turn when passenger Abhishek Chaudhary said he wasn't given the non-veg meal he paid for—he was told it was "over," and no apology or alternative was offered.
Things escalated: after he complained, his phone was taken away and the pilot handed him a "Code of Conduct Warning Letter."
Airline responds as social media weighs in
The story spread after Ruchi Kokcha shared it on X, mentioning that another foreign passenger reportedly faced similar issues on the same flight.
Air India has now launched an investigation, apologized for any hassle caused, and says they're committed to keeping passengers comfortable and safe.
Kokcha is also asking aviation authorities to step in.