Air India shipped over 3,300 metric tons of fresh produce
India
Between March and May, Air India shipped more than 3,300 metric tons of fresh fruits and vegetables: over 1,000 tons were just mangoes!
This huge haul shows how much people around the world are loving Indian produce right now, and highlights Air India's knack for keeping everything super fresh with their cold chain systems.
London received about 180 tons weekly
London was the biggest fan, getting about 180 tons of fresh produce every week.
Frankfurt followed with 40 tons weekly, while Dubai, New York, and Newark each received around 30 tons.
Ramesh Mamidala from Air India said it's all thanks to careful teamwork and special handling for perishables, making sure your favorite fruits arrive in perfect shape.