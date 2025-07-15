Next Article
Air India's unexpected disruption strands 13 passengers
Thirteen Air India passengers were unexpectedly stranded at Bhuj Airport on Saturday after the airline switched to a smaller plane last minute, cutting down available seats.
Some people had boarding passes, others didn't, which only added to the confusion—especially tough for those who'd traveled from remote parts of Kutch.
Some travelers missed their connecting flights
To make up for the mess, Air India arranged alternate flights and even offered car rides to Ahmedabad so travelers could catch new connections.
Still, some missed their Mumbai flights because of the chaos.
The airline apologized and thanked everyone for being patient during a pretty frustrating situation.