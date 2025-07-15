Next Article
AI flight grounded in Lucknow due to technical snag
An Air India Express flight from Lucknow to Hyderabad was called off on Sunday morning right before boarding, after a technical issue popped up during pre-flight checks.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 was supposed to take off at 8:40am but passengers were told the plane couldn't fly for safety reasons.
Passengers given choices to reschedule or get full refund
Maintenance teams tried to fix the problem, but the aircraft was declared unfit.
Passengers got two choices: reschedule their trip or get a full refund, and those who stuck around were given accommodation.
This marks the second recent tech delay for Air India Express—so it's definitely something the airline needs to sort out.