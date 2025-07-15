Jaishankar attends SCO meet following positive bilaterals with China India Jul 15, 2025

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar sat down with China's Wang Yi in Tianjin on Tuesday—his first trip to China since the Ladakh border standoff began back in 2020.

Jaishankar noted that ties have seen real progress over the last nine months, but also pointed out that handling differences is essential to keeping things peaceful.

The main goal? To keep dialing down tensions after those tough military clashes a few years ago.