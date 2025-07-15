Jaishankar attends SCO meet following positive bilaterals with China
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar sat down with China's Wang Yi in Tianjin on Tuesday—his first trip to China since the Ladakh border standoff began back in 2020.
Jaishankar noted that ties have seen real progress over the last nine months, but also pointed out that handling differences is essential to keeping things peaceful.
The main goal? To keep dialing down tensions after those tough military clashes a few years ago.
Focus on moving forward in a positive way
The two ministers focused on working together against terrorism and agreed that boosting trade shouldn't come with extra barriers.
This meeting comes just before a big regional summit and follows recent high-level visits—like National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's—to show both sides are serious about keeping up the positive momentum and sorting out any leftover issues from the past.