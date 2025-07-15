Ex-Minister Rudy questions AAIB's crash report
Former Civil Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy is questioning the official report on the Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad, saying it doesn't explain how both engines failed mid-air.
"One thing has not been mentioned—how did the aircraft close or shut down? That has been left open," he pointed out.
How both engines lost power
The AAIB's initial report says both engines on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost power seconds after takeoff because fuel control switches suddenly moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF.'
The crash killed 260 people.
Cockpit recordings captured pilots surprised by this sudden fuel cutoff.
Rudy flags ignored warning about fuel cutoff
Rudy feels the report just lists events without digging into why they happened or who's responsible.
He also flagged that a 2018 US aviation warning about accidental fuel switch movement was ignored.
He wants the final report to clearly explain what triggered the shutdown and who should be held accountable.