Ex-Minister Rudy questions AAIB's crash report

The AAIB's initial report says both engines on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost power seconds after takeoff because fuel control switches suddenly moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF.' The crash killed 260 people. Cockpit recordings captured pilots surprised by this sudden fuel cutoff.

Rudy flags ignored warning about fuel cutoff

Rudy feels the report just lists events without digging into why they happened or who's responsible.

He also flagged that a 2018 US aviation warning about accidental fuel switch movement was ignored.

He wants the final report to clearly explain what triggered the shutdown and who should be held accountable.