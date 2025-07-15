Punjab introduces stringent anti-sacrilege bill

Proposed law and penalties

The proposed law comes after a spike in sacrilege cases across Punjab and aims to boost communal harmony.

It suggests at least 10 years in jail (up to life) for sacrilege, plus fines from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

If an act sparks communal tension, there could be extra fines up to ₹20 lakh.

Offenses would be non-bailable and handled by senior police officers—no parole if you get the maximum sentence.

The hope is these tough rules will help keep peace in the community.