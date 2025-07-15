Punjab introduces stringent anti-sacrilege bill
The Punjab Assembly has hit pause on the 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill 2025' so a select committee can take a closer look.
This bill, introduced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's team this year, is designed to crack down hard on acts of disrespect against holy books like the Guru Granth Sahib, Bible, Quran, and Bhagavad Gita—with penalties as serious as life in prison and hefty fines.
Proposed law and penalties
The proposed law comes after a spike in sacrilege cases across Punjab and aims to boost communal harmony.
It suggests at least 10 years in jail (up to life) for sacrilege, plus fines from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.
If an act sparks communal tension, there could be extra fines up to ₹20 lakh.
Offenses would be non-bailable and handled by senior police officers—no parole if you get the maximum sentence.
The hope is these tough rules will help keep peace in the community.