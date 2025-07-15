Next Article
Journalist Ajit Anjum accused of interfering in Bihar electoral roll revision
Senior journalist Ajit Anjum has been booked in Bihar after he and his team allegedly entered a polling booth without permission during an electoral roll update on July 12, 2025.
Authorities say he disrupted official work and made claims about harassment of Muslim voters that they call false, charging him under new criminal laws and election rules.
Anjum insists he did not reveal any identities
Officials allege Anjum's actions delayed the process and could stir up communal tensions, calling his YouTube video "misleading."
Anjum, for his part, insists he did not reveal any voter identities and says the administration is just trying to silence him.
The district has warned that the video could create unrest, while police continue their investigation into what happened.