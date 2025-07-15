Parliament grills Civil Aviation Ministry on Air India crash

MPs demand reforms in aviation safety

MPs across parties are calling for tighter checks and more accountability.

Manoj Jha wants details on DGCA's past inspections, while Priyanka Chaturvedi points out the need for more staff at the regulator.

Others are raising issues like Boeing 787 oversight, fair compensation for victims' families, and making sure airlines actually follow safety rules.

Lawmakers say it's time for transparent reforms so passengers can feel safer flying.