Parliament grills Civil Aviation Ministry on Air India crash
Parliament's Monsoon Session (July 21-August 21) is set to spotlight the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad that took 260 lives.
On day one, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will face questions about what went wrong and how aviation safety can be improved.
MPs demand reforms in aviation safety
MPs across parties are calling for tighter checks and more accountability.
Manoj Jha wants details on DGCA's past inspections, while Priyanka Chaturvedi points out the need for more staff at the regulator.
Others are raising issues like Boeing 787 oversight, fair compensation for victims' families, and making sure airlines actually follow safety rules.
Lawmakers say it's time for transparent reforms so passengers can feel safer flying.