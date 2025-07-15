Odisha student dies following self-immolation India Jul 15, 2025

Soumyashree Bisi, a 20-year-old B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, died after setting herself on fire on the college campus.

She had repeatedly accused her department head, Samir Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment and reached out to college authorities and even government officials for help.

Despite her complaints and public appeals, no effective action was taken.