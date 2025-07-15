Odisha student dies following self-immolation
Soumyashree Bisi, a 20-year-old B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, died after setting herself on fire on the college campus.
She had repeatedly accused her department head, Samir Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment and reached out to college authorities and even government officials for help.
Despite her complaints and public appeals, no effective action was taken.
Soumyashree's death raises questions about handling of such cases
After suffering critical burns, Soumyashree passed away on July 14 despite emergency care.
Police have since arrested both Sahu and the college principal.
Investigations revealed that the college's Internal Complaints Committee wasn't fully functional when she needed support—raising serious questions about how such cases are handled.
Odisha's Chief Minister has promised strict action against those responsible and support for Soumyashree's family.