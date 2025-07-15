IRCTC implements new changes from July 15, 2025
From July 1, 2025, booking a Tatkal train ticket on IRCTC will require Aadhaar authentication.
This new rule is meant to stop misuse and help real passengers get a fair shot at these high-demand tickets.
Agents can't book in 1st 30 minutes of sales
Starting July 15, even offline and agent bookings will need an Aadhaar-based OTP check. You'll have to link your Aadhaar with your IRCTC profile and verify via OTP every time you book.
Agents can't book Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes of sales, giving regular travelers a head start.
If you haven't linked your Aadhaar yet, it might cause delays or block your booking—so best to sort it out early.
Prepare to avoid last-minute hassles
These changes are all about making ticket booking fairer and more transparent, especially during rush periods when everyone's scrambling for seats.
For anyone relying on last-minute travel or festival trips, being prepared with Aadhaar-linked profiles means less stress and fewer surprises at checkout.