IRCTC implements new changes from July 15, 2025

Agents can't book in 1st 30 minutes of sales

Starting July 15, even offline and agent bookings will need an Aadhaar-based OTP check. You'll have to link your Aadhaar with your IRCTC profile and verify via OTP every time you book.

Agents can't book Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes of sales, giving regular travelers a head start.

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar yet, it might cause delays or block your booking—so best to sort it out early.