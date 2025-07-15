SpiceJet flight delayed due to technical issue
A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi was stuck on the ground for over nine hours after a technical glitch forced an aborted take-off.
Scheduled for noon, the plane finally left at 9:05pm.
Passengers spent nearly an hour inside before being asked to get off and reboard later.
Passengers kept in dark about what was happening
As the plane suddenly stopped while taxiing, people onboard were left in the dark about what was happening.
Disha Shroff shared her struggle on social media, especially with her two-year-old in tow.
Airline did notify travelers of new departure time
SpiceJet said they notified travelers of the new departure time more than six hours ahead and handed out refreshments during the wait.
This isn't a one-off—Indian flyers have seen several major delays lately, including another recent 10-hour holdup on a Mumbai-Dubai route.