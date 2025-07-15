Bittu Bajrangi under house arrest prior to Nuh yatra
Bittu Bajrangi, leader of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force and a main accused in last year's deadly communal clashes during the Nuh yatra (which left six dead and over 70 injured), has been placed under house arrest in Faridabad.
He'd asked to join this year's procession, promising not to provoke trouble, but authorities said no.
Over 2,500 police were deployed across Nuh district
After Bajrangi's petition to attend was ignored, police put him under house arrest with two armed officers outside his door until the event ended.
For this year's July 14 yatra, over 2,500 police were deployed across Nuh district, drones and CCTVs kept watch near sensitive spots like Nalhar temple, and mobile internet was suspended along the route.
Thanks to these steps—and quick action when minor vandalism popped up—the procession finished quietly without any major incidents.