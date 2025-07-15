Delhi conmen scam accountant for ₹40 lakh India Jul 15, 2025

Four men have been caught after tricking an accountant out of ₹40 lakh using fake "Manoranjan Bank of India" notes.

Pretending to be money exchangers, they swapped real cash with counterfeit bills during a staged deal in CR Park.

The scam came to light when the accountant reported it on July 6.