Delhi conmen scam accountant for ₹40 lakh
Four men have been caught after tricking an accountant out of ₹40 lakh using fake "Manoranjan Bank of India" notes.
Pretending to be money exchangers, they swapped real cash with counterfeit bills during a staged deal in CR Park.
The scam came to light when the accountant reported it on July 6.
Accused pulled off similar scams before
The group rented fancy apartments to look legit and used a hidden wall trick to swap the cash.
Police seized ₹1.25 crore in dummy notes, ₹7.5 lakh in real money, and a cash counting machine.
During questioning, the accused admitted pulling off similar scams before—including a ₹1 crore fraud last month—relying on "elaborate scheming and deception," as DCP Ankit Chauhan put it.