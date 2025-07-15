India plans large-capacity hydro projects on Indus basin
India is moving ahead with major hydropower projects on the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, mostly in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
This follows the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after last year's Pahalgam attack, giving India more freedom to boost water storage—something not allowed before.
India aims to complete these projects at the earliest
These projects aim to meet local energy demands and make better use of river resources.
The Pakal Dul project stands out, but together all planned dams could store up to 2.23 million acre-feet of water.
The government wants these built fast; hydropower already supplies about 9% of India's electricity, and there's huge untapped potential here.
Completing the remaining projects could cost up to ₹1.5 trillion but would strengthen both India's energy supply and its position in ongoing water disputes with Pakistan.