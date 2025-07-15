India plans large-capacity hydro projects on Indus basin

India aims to complete these projects at the earliest

These projects aim to meet local energy demands and make better use of river resources.

The Pakal Dul project stands out, but together all planned dams could store up to 2.23 million acre-feet of water.

The government wants these built fast; hydropower already supplies about 9% of India's electricity, and there's huge untapped potential here.

Completing the remaining projects could cost up to ₹1.5 trillion but would strengthen both India's energy supply and its position in ongoing water disputes with Pakistan.