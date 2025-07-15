Mint primer: India's strategy to avoid fertilizer shock
India's farms depend a lot on imported fertilizers, and right now, there's some pressure on supplies.
Even though local factories cover 84% of the need, important nutrients like DAP and MoP still have to be brought in from abroad.
This past year, DAP imports were approximately 4.419 million tons.
Diversifying sources
China used to be India's main source for these fertilizers but now only provides about 19%, down from over 40%.
Russia has stepped up as the top supplier, with Saudi Arabia and Oman also playing bigger roles.
India is spreading out its sources so it doesn't get caught off guard by global changes.
Locked in deals for steady supplies
To avoid shortages, India has locked in five-year deals with companies like Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden for steady deliveries starting next year.
At the same time, the government is pushing for more homegrown production—but that takes time—so these backup plans are key for keeping Indian agriculture running smoothly right now.