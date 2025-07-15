West Bengal Cabinet approves jobs for Balasore train tragedy victims' families

More announcements from Bengal cabinet meeting

The state is leasing 40 acres to Titagarh Rail Systems for a big Vande Bharat coach factory expansion in Hooghly—expect more local jobs and a boost for the economy.

Plus, Kolkata's process for widow and old-age allowances just got streamlined to get help out faster.

Banerjee also called out harassment of Bengali speakers in other states, urging peaceful rallies and respect for migrant workers.