Next Article
West Bengal Cabinet approves jobs for Balasore train tragedy victims' families
West Bengal's Cabinet, led by CM Mamata Banerjee, will offer police home guard jobs to families of the 13 state residents lost in the 2023 Balasore train tragedy.
It's a move aimed at helping those hit hardest by the disaster find some stability.
More announcements from Bengal cabinet meeting
The state is leasing 40 acres to Titagarh Rail Systems for a big Vande Bharat coach factory expansion in Hooghly—expect more local jobs and a boost for the economy.
Plus, Kolkata's process for widow and old-age allowances just got streamlined to get help out faster.
Banerjee also called out harassment of Bengali speakers in other states, urging peaceful rallies and respect for migrant workers.