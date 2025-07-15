Next Article
Delhi Cabinet considers amnesty scheme for unpaid VAT
The Delhi government is gearing up to roll out a one-time tax amnesty scheme that could wipe out ₹15,000 crore in old VAT dues.
If approved, traders will only need to pay the actual tax amount—since interest and penalties get waived.
This move could give over 3 lakh local businesses a much-needed breather.
Scheme aims to reduce legal battles
This isn't just about clearing old bills—it's meant to cut down endless legal battles and help Delhi hit its ambitious ₹1 lakh crore revenue goal for next year.
By making it easier for businesses to settle up and move on, the city hopes to create a friendlier environment for entrepreneurs and free up resources for better public services.