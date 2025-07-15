Tragic end to childhood friendship in West Delhi
In Khyala, West Delhi, a long-standing friendship ended in tragedy when Sandeep Yadav (36) and Arif alias Ashiq Ali (35) stabbed each other to death during a heated argument about unpaid workout supplement dues.
The fight broke out on Sunday night between 8:30pm and 9:30pm turning deadly for both men.
Both men were married with kids
Yadav and Ali lived just three houses apart on the same street—one sold supplements, the other dealt in used clothes.
Both were married with kids.
After being rushed to the hospital, neither survived their injuries.
Police have recovered two knives from the scene and registered a murder case; they're now looking into personal and financial motives while both families try to process losing someone so close over something that spiraled out of control.