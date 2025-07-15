Next Article
Pravin Gaikwad alleges government conspiracy behind attack
Pravin Gaikwad, a well-known Dalit leader, says he was attacked at an event in Akkalkot on Monday.
During a felicitation ceremony, members of BJP's Yuva Morcha allegedly threw a black substance at him.
Gaikwad believes the attackers were waiting for him and claims the incident was backed by the government.
Gaikwad's team protects him
Gaikwad's team stepped in quickly to protect him from further harm.
He criticized organizers for not reporting the attack, hinting at possible involvement.
Calling out Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gaikwad insisted the attack was about political and ideological differences—not personal grudges.