Pravin Gaikwad alleges government conspiracy behind attack India Jul 15, 2025

Pravin Gaikwad, a well-known Dalit leader, says he was attacked at an event in Akkalkot on Monday.

During a felicitation ceremony, members of BJP's Yuva Morcha allegedly threw a black substance at him.

Gaikwad believes the attackers were waiting for him and claims the incident was backed by the government.