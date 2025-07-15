Next Article
Leopard stalks Delhi village, sparking fear among locals
A leopard has been roaming around Jagatpur village on Delhi's outskirts since 2016, making locals pretty anxious—especially after it recently chased a cattle herder.
Now, the Forest Department is stepping in to capture and relocate the big cat under wildlife protection laws, aiming to keep both people and the animal safe.
Leopard to be moved to Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary
After villagers raised concerns at a public meeting on July 8, officials set up a cage trap on July 13.
Teams from the National Zoological Park and Delhi University are handling the operation.
If all goes well, the leopard will be moved to Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary—a protected area that offers a safer home for wildlife.