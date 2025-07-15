Next Article
Moderate rainfall hits Mumbai and Thane; IMD issues yellow warning
Mumbai and Thane got some moderate showers on Monday—Colaba saw 5.8mm, Santacruz 7mm, and Thane topped out at 11.6mm.
The IMD put out a yellow alert for possible heavy rain in some spots, but overall, the city is still behind its usual July average of 855mm.
Mumbai's water levels lower than normal for July
Even with these showers, Mumbai's water levels are lower than normal for July—which matters since this month usually fills up the city's reservoirs.
The IMD says more light to moderate rain is likely this week (no new warnings for Tuesday), so staying updated helps everyone plan ahead and look after water resources.