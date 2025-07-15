Next Article
Indian Army's 'Prachand Shakti' exercise showcases modern warfare
The Indian Army just wrapped up its big 'Prachand Shakti' exercise in Meerut, showing off how tech is changing the game for soldiers on the ground.
From drones and AI to smart munitions, this drill was all about bringing cutting-edge tools into real infantry missions.
Focus on using advanced technologies in military operations
This wasn't just a show—it's part of the Army's push to actually use homegrown and advanced tech in everyday military life.
The goal: make troops faster, safer, and more effective when things get tough.
Tomorrow's battles will be like this
'Prachand Shakti' really signals how serious the Army is about staying ready for modern challenges.
It's a peek at what tomorrow's battles might look like, with smarter gear helping soldiers adapt and win in complex situations.