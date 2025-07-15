Next Article
Influencer attacked over social media dispute in West Delhi
Delhi-based influencer Deepak Sharma was allegedly attacked by fellow creator Pradeep Dhaka during a meet-up in Tilak Nagar on July 14, reportedly after an argument over a social media post.
A video that's now viral shows Dhaka kicking and twisting Sharma's legs while he was on the ground.
Dhaka called Sharma outside, says victim
Sharma, who has 142K followers on Instagram, shared the video online and said he'll be filing a police complaint. He claims Dhaka called him outside before things turned violent.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what led to the fight—including the posts at the center of it all.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about online feuds turning into real-life risks for influencers.