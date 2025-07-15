Next Article
Unruly passengers forcefully attempt cockpit entry on SpiceJet
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was seriously delayed on Monday, July 14, 2025, when two passengers tried to force their way into the cockpit while the plane was still taxiing.
Even after several requests from the crew and captain to sit down, they wouldn't listen, causing a major scene.
Flight delayed for several hours
Because of the disruption, the plane had to return to the gate, turning a planned 12:30pm takeoff into a much later 7:21pm departure.
The two were taken off the flight and handed over to airport security (CISF).
SpiceJet says it takes incidents like this seriously and acted quickly to keep everyone safe.