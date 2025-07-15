Next Article
Respite from heat expected as rainfall increases across Tamil Nadu
Starting July 16, Tamil Nadu is set for some much-needed relief as heavy rains roll in.
The Western Ghats and northern districts like Nilgiris will see the most action, while areas around Chennai—including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram—can expect solid showers through July 18.
The downpour will help cool things down
After weeks of sweltering heat (Madurai even hit 39.4°C!) , this rain will help cool things down across the state.
The downpour should also give a boost to the southwest monsoon, which has been running behind by 9%.
With heavy rainfall warnings out for several districts, it's a good time to stay weather-aware and enjoy the cooler change.