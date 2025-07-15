Rising rabies deaths highlight need for pre-exposure vaccination
In early 2025, three children in Kerala lost their lives to rabies—even though they got all the right shots and immunoglobulin after being bitten by dogs.
The bites were on their head, neck, and upper limbs—areas packed with nerves where the virus can move fast.
Delays in treatment proved fatal
Doctors say quick wound washing and treatment are crucial, but delays happened because families lived far from hospitals and immunoglobulin wasn't always available.
In these cases, the virus reached the nerves before the body could fight back.
Even with good vaccines, deep bites in highly innervated areas are especially risky.
Experts recommend pre-exposure vaccines to kids in high-risk areas
Since 2021, Kerala has seen multiple rabies deaths despite vaccinations.
Experts now recommend giving pre-exposure vaccines to kids in high-risk areas—basically building up protection before any bite happens—to help prevent tragedies like this when post-bite treatments just aren't enough.