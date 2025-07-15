Next Article
India's plan to convert thermal plants into nuclear units
India is taking 10 aging thermal power stations and turning them into nuclear facilities, aiming to ramp up nuclear energy from 8.8 GW now to a massive 100 GW by 2047.
It's all part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 plan, with a pit stop goal of reaching 22 GW by 2032.
India is reusing existing sites instead of building from scratch
Instead of building from scratch, India's reusing existing sites—think land, water access, and transmission lines—which saves time and resources.
The government is checking things like earthquake risks and nearby communities before picking sites (Wanakbori in Gujarat is already on the list).
They're also exploring new tech like small modular reactors to help shift away from fossil fuels and make clean energy more mainstream for the future.