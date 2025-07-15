India's plan to convert thermal plants into nuclear units

India is reusing existing sites instead of building from scratch

Instead of building from scratch, India's reusing existing sites—think land, water access, and transmission lines—which saves time and resources.

The government is checking things like earthquake risks and nearby communities before picking sites (Wanakbori in Gujarat is already on the list).

They're also exploring new tech like small modular reactors to help shift away from fossil fuels and make clean energy more mainstream for the future.