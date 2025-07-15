Next Article
Woman arrested with cocaine worth ₹62.6 crore
Mumbai's international airport saw two major drug busts as the DRI caught an Indian national trying to sneak in cocaine hidden inside Oreo biscuit and chocolate boxes—about ₹62.6 crore worth.
In a separate case, Florence Indangasi, a 43-year-old Kenyan woman, was arrested after she admitted to swallowing capsules packed with cocaine.
Authorities are getting serious about drug trafficking
These arrests highlight how Indian authorities are stepping up efforts against drug trafficking through airports.
The DRI has been extra vigilant lately, and similar cases—including another Kenyan woman caught in April—show just how serious they're taking this fight.