Decomposed body discovered in Delhi residence
A 46-year-old man, Mohammad Imran Khan, was found dead in his Turkman Gate home in central Delhi on Sunday.
Neighbors called police after noticing a strong smell coming from his place.
When officers checked, they discovered Khan's body on his bed—he had been living alone.
No signs of forced entry or injury
There were no signs of forced entry or injury, and Khan's family hasn't raised any suspicions about his death.
Forensic teams have examined the scene and sent his body for post-mortem to find out what happened.
Police say they're looking into all possibilities and will keep digging until they have answers.