India closes in on US, China in mobile internet speed

It's all about 5G . By March 2025, over 326 million people in India were using 5G—about 28% of all wireless users—and more than half the telecom towers now support it. Jio leads with top speeds, while Airtel and Vi are trailing behind.

This upgrade is making digital life easier

Faster internet means smoother streaming, gaming, and everything else you do online.

With Indians now using an average of 32GB of data per month (more than anywhere else!) , this upgrade is making digital life easier—and putting India on the map as a global connectivity powerhouse.